Nebraska will play Miami (Ohio) at Arrowhead Stadium in KC to open 2027 season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska and Miami (Ohio) have moved their 2027 season opener to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 27, the schools announced Tuesday.

The Cornhuskers and RedHawks were originally scheduled to play in Lincoln on Sept. 11 but moved the game after the NCAA made changes to the playing calendar allowing schools to start their season a week earlier.

Nebraska also began the 2025 season at Arrowhead, defeating Cincinnati 20-17. The Huskers are 2-1 at Arrowhead since 1998.

Memorial Stadium will be at reduced capacity next year because of a major renovation, so Nebraska welcomed the opportunity to play another home game at Arrowhead.

“Our fans and team enjoyed the game in Kansas City a year ago, and shortly after that contest we began having discussions with the Chiefs about returning to Arrowhead,” Nebraska deputy athletic director and chief operating officer Haven Fields said.

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