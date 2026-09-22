Jury finds Fredrick Scott guilty of 4 Indian Creek Trail murders, not guilty of 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

—

After weeks of trial and 10 years since the death of the first victim, Fredrick Scott has been found guilty of four murders.

Scott was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of six people from 2016 to 2017. Four of the six victims were killed on or near the Indian Creek Trail.

The 12-person jury, made up of seven women and five men, found Scott guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action; he was found not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal. He had pleaded not guilty.

Scott was found guilty in the deaths of John Palmer, Michael Darby, Karen Harmeyer and Steven Gibbons.He was found not guilty in the deaths of David Lenox and Timothy Rice.

After nine days of trial, the jury began deliberations on Thursday, Sept. 17.

KSHB 41’s Caitlin Knute attended court each day to provide the latest updates.

Some moments that stood out from trial came from the 11-hour police interrogation of Scott. He ultimately confessed to killing John Palmer and dragging his body off the trail; he admitted he lied when he reported the gun he used stolen, just two days before the shooting; and he acknowledged a red shirt found at the scene with his DNA on the inside and Palmer’s blood on the outside was his.

Scott also admitted to shooting Steven Gibbons, confessing the gun used was the same one recovered from his home, even though he reported that same gun stolen the month before the shooting.

A forensics expert for the state testified bullet fragments and shell casings recovered at both the scene of Gibbons' death and the death of Karen Harmeyer matched the gun that was recovered.

Scott never provided a reason for the killings in the interrogation, only saying he was upset over the murder of his brother.

While he denied involvement in the other murders, Scott did admit to using the Indian Creek Trail, admitted to visiting the apartment complex where David Lenox was killed, and he acknowledged that he was on the trail on the same day and around the same time Mike Darby was killed.

Interestingly enough, the defense did not dispute that Scott killed Palmer and Gibbons. Rather, they suggested there was no premeditation or cool, deliberate planning. They said he was a confused, mentally ill young man who was experiencing turmoil at the time.

The state countered that all six deaths followed a clear pattern and occurred in areas known to Scott.

For years, Scott’s mental illness factored into the delay of the case as he fluctuated in and out of mental competency.

Despite a decade having passed since the first murder, family members showed up daily to court in honor of their loved ones.

On the morning of closing arguments, some family members told Knute they were cautiously optimistic Scott would be found guilty on all counts, seeking justice and a resolution to years of pain and frustration.

KSHB 41's previous trial coverage

Day 1: Jury hears opening statements in trial of accused serial killer Fredrick Scott

Day 2: Closer look at murders, evidence in case

Day 3: Testimony on death of Michael Darby

Day 4: Video and iced tea bottle led to alleged Indian Creek Trail serial killer's arrest

Day 5: Judge denies defense's motion for mistrial

Day 6: Pawnshop owner says Scott bought multiple 9mm guns from store

Day 8: 11-hour video of 2017 police interrogation played in court

Day 9: Interrogation continues

Day 10: Jury begins deliberations; jurors ask judge to go home after roughly 5 hours

—