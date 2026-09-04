Day 2 of Fredrick Scott trial: Closer look at murders, evidence in case

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Friday marked day two in the trial of accused Indian Creek Trail serial killer Fredrick Scott.

Scott, now 31, is accused of fatally shooting six people between 2016 and 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

While Scott initially admitted to two of the killings during a taped interrogation, he is now pleading not guilty to all six counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The state is still presenting its case, working its way through each victim in chronological order.

On Thursday, jurors heard about the first two deaths in the case.

Trial begins for accused serial killer Fredrick Scott

READ MORE | Jury hears opening statements in trial of accused serial killer Fredrick Scott

John "Johnny" Palmer, 54, a cook at TJ's, was killed Aug. 19, 2016, while he was walking along Indian Creek Trail.

Palmer died one day before his birthday. His wife took the stand and described him as an outgoing, friendly guy who would enthusiastically greet others while on his daily walks. The couple had plans to spend the weekend with their grandson to celebrate Palmer's birthday.

There was no sign of a struggle in his death. His body was discovered by someone walking by. Palmer's body had been dragged off the trail into some brush.

At the time crime scene technicians responded, they noticed tear marks in the back of his shirt, so it initially was suspected to be a stabbing.

As a result of that, police didn't immediately search for shell casings. It wasn't until 10 months later when the same crime scene technician went back to the scene with a metal detector and found shell casings embedded in the ground.

The defense questioned why it took so long to return to the scene, and noted that the area is heavily used and would have seen considerable foot traffic during that time period.

The state then began outlining the Feb. 27, 2017, death of David Lenox, a 66-year-old Vietnam War veteran, who was killed outside Willow Creek Apartments while he walked his dog.

Once again, the state used witness testimony to show Lenox was shot from behind and showed no sign of a struggle prior to his death.

Police initially tried to administer CPR upon arrival, but Lenox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The apartment complex is gated, but it is accessible to pedestrians from the nearby Indian Creek Trail. Although Scott denied his involvement in Lenox's death, he admitted during police questioning to having a friend at that same complex who he would often visit.

A .380-caliber shell casing, that could be fired from a 9mm handgun, was recovered at the scene. Scott reported a 9mm gun stolen on Feb. 22, 2017, five days before Lenox's murder.

During cross examination Friday, the defense highlighted that police initially suspected another individual, who had stolen a vehicle from the apartment complex that same evening. That individual also reportedly had a 9mm handgun.

Police said that suspect was ruled out in Lenox's death, although they didn't elaborate.

The focus of the state's argument then moved on to the third victim, Timothy Rice. The 57-year-old was found in a shelter at Minor Park, slumped over in a lawn chair with a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

His daughter testified that he had been battling an alcohol addiction and had recently become unhoused.

A man walking by on a trail spotted him and called police. Rice showed no sign of a struggle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shell casings were found near his body. Crime scene technicians described the casings as being in good condition, and the type of bullets that could be fired in a 9mm handgun.

Scott also reported another 9mm handgun stolen, this one just two hours after Rice was discovered.

Minor Park is near a trail that connects with the Indian Creek Trail.

The trial will break for Labor Day on Sept. 7 and resume Sept. 8.

As KSHB 41 News previously reported, the case has taken close to a decade to go to trial, both due to changes in the judge and the defense attorney, as well as Scott's fluctuating mental competency.

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