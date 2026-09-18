Day 10 of Fredrick Scott trial: Jury begins deliberations; jurors ask judge to go home after roughly 5 hours

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The 12-person jury began deliberations Thursday after hearing closing arguments from the state and the defense in the trial for accused serial killer Fredrick Scott.

Scott is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of six people from 2016 to 2017. Four of the six murders took place on or near the Indian Creek Trail.

He is accused of shooting and killing John Palmer, Michael Darby, David Lenox, Steven Gibbons, Timothy Rice and Karen Harmeyer.

The state told jurors in closing arguments that all six deaths followed a clear pattern and occurred in areas known to Scott. The state described him as a "predator stalking his prey."

The defense did not dispute that Scott killed Palmer and Gibbons, but rather, they suggested there was no premeditation or deliberate planning. The defense also argued there was insufficient evidence in the other four murders to connect those to Scott, and suggested if there is any conviction, it should be a lesser one given his age, mental health and the extreme stress he was under at the time.

Day 10 of Fredrick Scott trial: Jury begins deliberations

Deliberations began around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

As a reminder, the jury must reach a unanimous decision on 12 counts — six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of armed criminal action — with the ability to convict Scott of a lesser charge on each count.

After roughly five hours of deliberating and a couple requests to review evidence, jurors asked to go home for the day.

Deliberations are set to resume Friday.

KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute has been covering the trial extensively and will continue to provide the latest updates.

KSHB 41's previous trial coverage:

Day 1: Jury hears opening statements in trial of accused serial killer Fredrick Scott

Day 2: Closer look at murders, evidence in case

Day 3: Testimony on death of Michael Darby

Day 4: Video and iced tea bottle led to alleged Indian Creek Trail serial killer's arrest

Day 5: Judge denies defense's motion for mistrial

Day 6: Pawnshop owner says Scott bought multiple 9mm guns from store

Day 8: 11-hour video of 2017 police interrogation played in court

Day 9: Interrogation continues

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