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People often hear about the “smoking gun“ in trials, and that appeared to be the focus of Fredrick Scott's trial Friday.

A pawnshop owner testified Friday that Scott, the alleged Indian Creek Trail serial killer, came in on four separate occasions and bought a total of four 9mm guns — one per visit.

As KSHB 41 News has previously reported, court records show he reported all of those guns stolen, often within days of each shooting.

When a warrant was served at Scott's residence, police found a SCCY 9mm handgun with a serial number matching one of the guns he bought at the pawnshop and later reported stolen.

During an interrogation, Scott said that was the gun used to fatally shoot Steve Gibbons, admitting that he initially told detectives he had thrown it off a bridge after leaving the scene, per court records.

Investigators also found live rounds and shell casings, both inside and outside the house, all 9mm or .380 caliber, which matches some of the shell casings found at the various murder scenes.

Day 6 of Fredrick Scott trial: Pawnshop owner says Scott bought multiple 9mm guns from store

Scott had his largest group of support inside the courtroom to date Friday, four women and one man sat alongside his mother.

They could be seen offering signs of support and encouragement during several breaks, eliciting a rare response from Scott, who smiled and nodded at them.

As of lunchtime on the sixth day of the trial, 60 witnesses have been called by the state, which includes one witness who has been called twice, and one witness who has been called without jurors present to discuss emotion to prohibit a piece of evidence.

Scott is facing six counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of six people, four of them on or near the Indian Creek Trail. The homicides occurred between 2016 and 2017.

It has taken nearly 10 years for this case to go to trial due to Scott's fluctuating mental competency. It was also delayed by the defense asking for more time, along with a change in the defense attorney and a change in the judge years ago.

The state is still presenting its evidence before the defense will get its turn. The court has anticipated this trial could take three weeks.

On Thursday, Scott's defense made a motion for a mistrial over an interaction between a deputy and two jurors. The judge denied the motion.

KSHB 41's previous trial coverage

Day 1: Jury hears opening statements in trial of accused serial killer Fredrick Scott

Day 2: Closer look at murders, evidence in case

Day 3: Testimony on death of Michael Darby

Day 4: Video and iced tea bottle led to alleged Indian Creek Trail serial killer's arrest

Day 5: Judge denies defense's motion for mistrial

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