Netflix, NFL agree to Christmas Day streaming rights deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Streaming giant Netflix reached a deal with the NFL to globally stream 2024's two marquee Christmas Day games.

In an announcement Wednesday, the two entities shared the deal is three seasons long — Netflix will stream at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026.

Netflix’s chief content officer said the company is “so excited” to be the exclusive platform for Christmas games this year as no live events “compare with the audiences NFL football attracts.”

Similarly, a representative for the NFL said the agreement is the “perfect combination” to allow the league to reimagine tradition.

“We couldn't be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world," Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of Media Distribution, said in a news release.

The teams featured in the Christmas Day games will be released at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, along with the rest of the 2024 schedule.

As a long-standing tradition, the NFL will broadcast the Christmas Day games on TV in the competing teams' cities. The NFL said mobile devices with NFL+ can also view the games.

Netflix rates start at $6.99 per month.

