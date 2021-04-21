New amenities for guests with disabilities announced at Children's Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Park is now the first and only all-inclusive stadium in the world.

In partnership with Variety Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City, the Victory Project announced several new amenities for guests with special needs.

This includes universal changing stations, sensory bags with headphones, weighted blankets, toys, chargers and more. The bags are available for families to check out at the stadium for Sporting Kansas City home games or other events held at the park.

The Victory Project and Variety KC have proudly launched these new spaces and services as part of "A Force for Good."

It's a community campaign launched in March that will see The Victory Project grow its commitment to helping children while joining forces with local partners to meet crucial community needs.

A primary platform of the initiative is "Soccer for All Kids" representing the push to create a more welcoming soccer environment for children.

“What a great group, the work they do is amazing work, we’re so thrilled to be the first stadium to partner and make it all-inclusive for everyone and they’re just amazing, so we’re pumped and we can’t wait for fans to actually experience it when they come out to the park," Sporting Club CEO and President, Jake Reid said.

To support an environment of inclusivity, Sporting KC associates and staff have participated in KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Training to help families needing assistance.