NFL announces 2022 playoffs schedule

NFL
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jan 08, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season Sunday night, the NFL released the playoffs schedule.

With a 14-3 record, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles earned the bye week by winning the AFC and NFC, respectively.

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-7), Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8), Miami Dolphins (9-8), Buffalo Bills (13-3), Baltimore Ravens (10-7) and Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) round out the AFC playoff contenders.

For the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys (12-5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9), Seattle Seahawks (9-8), San Francisco 49ers (13-4), New York Giants (9-7-1) and Minnesota Vikings (13-4) are still in the hunt.

The Super Wild Card Weekend schedule breakdown is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 14

  • NFC: Seattle at San Francisco
    • 3:30 p.m. on FOX
  • AFC: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville
    • 7:15 p.m. on KSHB

Sunday, Jan.15

  • AFC: Miami at Buffalo
    • 12:00 p.m. on CBS
  • NFC: New York Giants at Minnesota
    • 3:30 p.m. on FOX
  • AFC: Baltimore at Cincinnati
    • 7:25 p.m. on KSHB

Monday, Jan. 16

  • NFC: Dallas at Tampa Bay
    • 7:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

After Super Wild Card Weekend wraps, the Divisional Round, which will be announced next weekend, will be played Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

In the home stretch, the AFC Championship Game, which could be played at a neutral location, will be played Sunday, Jan. 29.

Super Bowl LVII will be held Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ stadium. Rihanna will perform at the halftime show.

