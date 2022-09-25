Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rihanna announced as Super Bowl Halftime Show performer

Rihanna slams Trump on Puerto Rico: 'Don't let your people die like this'
Copyright Getty Images
Eduardo Parra
<p>MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 23: Singer Rihanna attends the 'Fenty Beauty' photocall at Callao cinema on September 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Eduardo Parra/Getty Images)</p>
Rihanna slams Trump on Puerto Rico: 'Don't let your people die like this'
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 17:25:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Rihanna was announced as the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Sunday by the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.

Despite rumors claiming Taylor Swift may have been chosen, Rihanna confirmed she had been selected by simply posting a photo on social media.

Recognized by the NFL as an “international icon,” the self-made entrepreneur and philanthropist is celebrated as a “generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” according to Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter via a news release.

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona, come Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Until then, fans are encouraged to check @AppleMusic on social media for exclusive sneak peeks leading up to the halftime performance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock