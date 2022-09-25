Rihanna announced as Super Bowl Halftime Show performer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rihanna was announced as the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Sunday by the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation.

Despite rumors claiming Taylor Swift may have been chosen, Rihanna confirmed she had been selected by simply posting a photo on social media.

Recognized by the NFL as an “international icon,” the self-made entrepreneur and philanthropist is celebrated as a “generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” according to Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter via a news release.

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona, come Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Until then, fans are encouraged to check @AppleMusic on social media for exclusive sneak peeks leading up to the halftime performance.

