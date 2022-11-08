NFL moves Nov. 20 Chiefs game to Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs game on Nov. 20 has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

The Week 11 game, pitting the Chiefs against AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers, will now be played Sunday night on KSHB 41.

The game was originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs vs Chargers being flexed replaces the previously scheduled game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, which will now be played at 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs are also slated for a Sunday Night Football appearance in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos.

