Watch Now
Sports

Actions

NFL moves Nov. 20 Chiefs game to Sunday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Patrick Mahomes
Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 11:20:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs game on Nov. 20 has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

The Week 11 game, pitting the Chiefs against AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers, will now be played Sunday night on KSHB 41.

The game was originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs vs Chargers being flexed replaces the previously scheduled game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, which will now be played at 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs are also slated for a Sunday Night Football appearance in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock