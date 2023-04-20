NFL reveals 'special guests' to announce Chiefs' 2023 NFL Draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell won’t be the only person to announce a draft pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The special guests to announce this year’s selections have been revealed and the Kansas City Chiefs will have guests for day two and day three of the draft.

The Deghand family, a Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) family will announce the Chiefs' third-round pick. They will also honor Master Sgt. Bernard Deghand, a member of the Kansas Army National Guard, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2006.

Deghand received many awards for his service, including the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart. He was a longtime season ticket holder for the Chiefs as well.

Nicole Matos and Madison Wilson will announce the Chiefs’ day 3 draft picks. Matos and Wilson are members of City Year, one of the NFL's Inspire Change social justice grant recipients.

The full list of guest pickers can be found here, most of which have ties to the Kansas City area.

