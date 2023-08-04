NFL suspends Kansas City Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for 6 games, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu for the team’s first six games, according to several league reports.

Omenihu was suspended for violating the terms of the league’s personal conduct policy. He is eligible to participate in the team’s three preseason games and team practices.

He’ll be eligible to return to the team’s roster on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Chiefs signed Omenihu in March after he played three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to San Francisco, Omenihu played three seasons in Houston for the Texans.

He set a career high last season for the 49ers with 4.5 sacks, giving him a total of 11.5 sacks in his five-year career.

