Watch Now
Sports

Actions

NFL suspends Kansas City Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for 6 games, reports say

Charles Omenihu
AP
This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Thursday, June 1, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Charles Omenihu
Posted at 2:47 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 15:59:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu for the team’s first six games, according to several league reports.

Omenihu was suspended for violating the terms of the league’s personal conduct policy. He is eligible to participate in the team’s three preseason games and team practices.

He’ll be eligible to return to the team’s roster on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Chiefs signed Omenihu in March after he played three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to San Francisco, Omenihu played three seasons in Houston for the Texans.

He set a career high last season for the 49ers with 4.5 sacks, giving him a total of 11.5 sacks in his five-year career.

We will update this story with any comments from the Chiefs when it is available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app