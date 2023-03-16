'It all worked out': DE Charles Omenihu elated to join Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the first week of NFL free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs signed defensive end Charles Omenihu and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor .

For Omenihu, joining the Chiefs was an opportunity he longed for.

In his media introduction Thursday, Omenihu recalled talking with the Chiefs during the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine .

“I was talking to (Brett) Veach and Coach (Andy) Reid last night and telling them about how that meeting was the most positive meeting I had,” Omenihu said. “Now looking back four years later, I’m finally here — so it all worked out.”

Omenihu was instead drafted by the Houston Texans before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he notched a career-high 4.5 sacks last season with an additional two sacks in the postseason.

With a self-proclaimed versatile skillset, Omenihu hopes to become an even greater threat under the direction of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“I can rush inside, outside, over center, whatever you need me to do,” Omenihu said. “I can play on first and second down and play on tight ends. I’m gonna play hard and stuff the run because when you can play the run well, you’re going to have fun rushing the quarterback.”

Omenihu signed for two years and $20 million.

