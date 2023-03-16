Jawaan Taylor ready to make ‘seamlessly’ switch to left tackle, experience life outside Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Kansas City Chiefs Jawaan Taylor was officially a member of the team Thursday as he was introduced to local media.

Taylor signed a massive four-year contract worth $80 million, with $60 million guaranteed.

Taylor is set to replace former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown, who departed the Chiefs to join AFC contender Cincinnati Bengals after the Chiefs decided to not give Brown a second franchise tag .

Like Brown, Taylor will now shift from right tackle, where he played the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, to left tackle.

Taylor said he is ready for the switch.

“I’m definitely able and athletic enough to make the switch,” Taylor said. “I’m very versatile to make the switch seamlessly.”

Taylor said the switch will involve a flip of the hips to make the transition.

“If you're athletic enough, you trust your feet, and you got great coaching, which I know they have here, I feel like the transition will be very good,” Taylor said.

Taylor has limited experience playing left tackle in his NFL career, playing two games at the position because of injuries.

Taylor said one thing that influenced his decision to come to Kansas City was a similar offensive scheme that the Chiefs and Jaguars used, with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson being a former offensive coordinator to Andy Reid.

Taylor said he is excited to experience playing with great players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

“I felt like it was a great opportunity to play under Coach Reid, Mahomes, Kelce,” Taylor said.

Taylor is also excited to experience having a life outside of Florida, where he has lived his entire life.

“My whole 25 years of my life I have always lived in Florida,” Taylor said. “I want to embrace change, so having an opportunity to try something and be in a great organization, I was all for it.”

