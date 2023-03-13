Chiefs reportedly land former Jacksonville RT Jawaan Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have made their first free-agency splash, agreeing to a four-year deal with former Jacksonville right tackle Jawaan Taylor, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other reports.

Former Jaguars’ OT Jawaan Taylor reached agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal, including $60M gtd, with the KC Chiefs, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/jm0XYJUtTy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Taylor, a right tackle at the University of Florida and with the Jaguars, has started all 66 games in his four-year NFL career since he was picked No. 35 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Taylor couldn't contain his excitement of joining the Chiefs and protecting Mahomes on Twitter.

Kansas City needs help at tackle with both of last year’s starters, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and right tackle Andrew Wylie, out of contract and set for free agency themselves.

Wylie reportedly will sign a three-year deal with Washington , reuniting with Eric Bieniemy on the Commanders.

Brown, who has started at left tackle the last two seasons since Kansas City acquired him via trade from Baltimore, played last season on the franchise tag.

The Chiefs opted not to tag Brown for a second straight season, which would have locked in a nearly $20-million fully guaranteed deal next season if he wasn't traded or didn't reach a long-term deal with the Chiefs.

Taylor, 25, is a year younger than Brown and has proven to be incredibly durable during his NFL career.

He reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $80 million with $60 million guaranteed.

Taylor — who stands 6 feet, 5 inches and weighs 312 pounds — has a reputation as a better pass blocker than run blocker.

He committed nine holding penalties as a rookie in 2019, two in 2020 and eight in 2021, but Taylor cleaned up his performance in his first season under former Andy Reid assistant Doug Pederson.

Taylor was only flagged once for holding last season, according to NFL Penalties .

Kansas City probably still has work to do at the tackle spot.

The current roster also includes Lucas Niang and Darian Kinnard.

Niang was a third-round pick in 2020, but sat out that season amid the league’s COVID-19 policy. He started nine games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending knee injury late in the season.

Niang returned to the Chiefs’ roster midseason in 2022, but remained behind Wylie and played sparingly, primarily on special teams.

Kinnard was a fifth-round pick last season and made the 53-man roster, but was inactive most of the season and may be a better long-term fit at guard.

Prince Tega Wanogho is a restricted free agent, so the Chiefs could match any offer.

Signing Taylor may close the door on a possible reunion with Brown, if the club determines believes he can move to the left side.