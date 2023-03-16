Orlando Brown Jr. agrees to 4-year contract with Cincinnati Bengals, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Orlando Brown Jr. is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals on four-year, $64.092 million deal, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported the deal includes a signing bonus of over $31 million, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman.

Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman.



Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

The Chiefs acquired Brown via a trade from with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 offseason.

Brown is the third player from last season's team to sign with another team on Wednesday.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Safety Juan Thornhill signed a four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

