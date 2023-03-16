Watch Now
Orlando Brown Jr. agrees to 4-year contract with Cincinnati Bengals, report says

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. watches from the sideline during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 9:42 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 22:50:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Orlando Brown Jr. is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals on four-year, $64.092 million deal, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported the deal includes a signing bonus of over $31 million, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman.

The Chiefs acquired Brown via a trade from with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 offseason.

Brown is the third player from last season's team to sign with another team on Wednesday.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Safety Juan Thornhill signed a four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.


