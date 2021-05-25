NFL to have unified start date for Training Camps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in history, all NFL teams will be starting training camp on time, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

That start date will be Tuesday, July 27, which is 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1.

For the first time, the NFL will have a unified start to training camp, with 29 teams set to report Tuesday, July 27 -- 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA -- and plans for league-wide practices and fan events Saturday, July 31.



Midsummer Madness, anyone? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

Twenty-nine NFL teams will use this as their start dates. The Steelers and Cowboys can report as early as July 21 since they play each other in the Hall of Fame Game in the preseason.

The Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers can report July 24 because of their Thursday Night opener with Dallas in Week 1.

According to NFL Network, the NFL plans for league-wide practices and fan events on Saturday, July 31, as well.

Already, 30 of 32 NFL teams have approval to open at 100% capacity before the preseason begins. The Cowboys and Broncos are the two remaining.

Rules on masking and social distancing will be determined by teams with respect to local guidelines.