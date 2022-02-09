NFL to play games in Germany over the next 4 years

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Wednesday that Germany will host four regular season NFL games over the next four years.

The league has chosen Munich to host two of those games at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

Frankfurt Stadium would host the other two.

In December, the NFL granted a number of franchises "international home marketing areas."

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of four teams to be given marketing ability in Germany. The Panthers, Patriots and Buccaneers also have marketing rights in Germany.

The four-year stretch of games will begin during the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," Goodell said. "We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga."

The Munich game will be one of five international games staged by the NFL in 2022. Three will be played in the United Kingdom. One will be played in Mexico.

The Chiefs also have marketing rights to Mexico along with the Cardinals, Cowboys, Broncos, Texans, Raiders, Rams, Steelers and 49ers.

Home teams for international games will be announced in the coming weeks. Opponents and dates will be confirmed during the 2022 NFL schedule announcement that typically comes in the month of May each year.