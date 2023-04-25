Nick Jacobs' 2023 1st round mock draft predictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is my first and only attempt at predicting the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. I will be submitting this one for The Huddle Report to be graded.

Mock drafts have so many unpredictable variables to them that the chances of getting even 10 of the picks correct is considered good. This mock drafts takes into account team need and potentially the best player available for some teams.

I will put out another one on Wednesday of what I think gives each team the best longevity with their pick.

1. Panthers - QB Bryce Young, Alabama

The Panthers traded up for the face of their franchise. And it seems like all signs are leading to Bryce Young being the top pick after his canceled visiting teams outside of the top two.

2. Texans - DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Head coach DeMeco Ryans needs to build to his strength immediately. This draft needs to be about defensive linemen who fit Ryan's brand of pass rush. 2024 is the year to go get one of the top quarterbacks or continue building the roster up for the final piece at quarterback down the road. Wilson provides them a strong rusher, the question marks on his foot will be interesting to see if he lands here.

3. Cardinals - DE Will Anderson, Alabama

Head coach Jonathan Gannon needs to build up his pass rush. The strength of the Eagles defense was their front four. Anderson gives them good speed off the edge since there doesn't appear to be a ton to work with right now on the roster.

4. Colts - QB Will Levis, Kentucky

The Colts need a long term plan at quarterback. That is the whole reason they hired head coach Shane Steichen away form the Eagles. He was able to help develop and build an offense that helped Jalen Hurts get a massive pay day.

General manager Chris Ballard needs him to do it again. Levis seems to have been linked to the Colts far too often for there not to be legit interest. And if that is who Steichen believes he can build around you have to trust him.

5. Seahawks - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Carter is arguably the most athletic defensive lineman in this draft. The Seahawks could use his help along their defensive line. Carter can dominate when he wants to unleash his full athletic ability.

6. Lions - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon fits the aggressive style of play that fits the brand Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn are building in Detroit.

7. Raiders - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

The Raiders need help on their offensive line after they blew it up the past couple of years. They could use help along the defensive line and at corner but this gives general manager Dave Ziegler one of the more versatile picks that will see the field at guard or tackle.

8. Falcons - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

The Falcons could use help with their pass rush but the best value right here is Gonzalez. He gives the Falcons an athletic corner that can smoothly turn his hips and help Atlanta stifle the poor passing attacks in the NFC South.

9. Bears - OT Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State

General manager Ryan Poles needs to get quarterback Justin Fields his franchise left tackle. Fields is their most important investment and it is time to get the second most important investment which are the tackles along the offensive line. Johnson gives them a plug and play offensive tackle that fits what they could use athletic ability wise.

10. Eagles- RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

The Eagles are likely hoping Jalen Carter could fall to within range. Philadelphia has the necessary draft picks to move anywhere they would like for Carter. Since I don't put trades in these mocks, this is where Robinson gets taken. He gives Hurts a premium running back and a tough one two punch in their run game.

11. Titans - QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

The Titans may need to trade up for Stroud but I'm predicting him to end up with Tennessee. Head coach Mike Vrabel is beginning to next phase of their rebuild and they don't have the necessary quarterback on the roster to capture the AFC South. Stroud gives them a fighting chance.

12. Texans - DE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Smith gives the Texans a high upside edge rusher in terms of athletic ability. He provides the speed to go with Wilson's power on opposite sides. The Packers might also jump them to get Smith-Njigba.

13. Packers - WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Aaron Rodgers is off to the New York Jets and the Packers immediately draft a wide receiver despite Rodgers wanting weapons during his tenure in Green Bay. New face of the franchise Jordan Love will need as many weapons as possible to be successful and Smith-Njigba helps the franchise take the next step forward with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers may need to jump up to ten to lock this pick in. Tight end makes a ton of sense here, as well as an offensive tackle for the long term future.

14. Patriots - DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Van Ness feels like a Patriot. He played under Kirk Ferentz the former offensive line coach for Bill Belichick during his time in Cleveland. Van Ness would have his best chance at success in the 34 scheme.

15. Jets - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Jets need to keep their new franchise quarterback upright. Jones provides them one of the most athletic offensive tackles in the draft with a high ceiling. Rodgers can't help the potential high flying offense score enough points if he is running for his life because of the struggles at tackle. New York has a serious chance to topple the Bills and keep the Dolphins at bay if they solidify their offensive line.

16. Commanders - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Washington decides to get brave take their developmental quarterback. Richardson likely isn't ready this year but he gets to learn behind Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett in Eric Bieniemy's scheme. Here is the other key factor. The addition of Richardson can buy the coaching staff time with a new owner coming in. They can sell them on Richardson being the face of their franchise and potentially parlay it into three years of job security.

17. Steelers - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

This spot I wrestled with USC wide receiver Jordan Addison and offensive tackle. Addison would be a good addition here because of his time with quarterback Kenny Pickett. In a way, Addison helped Pickett have enough quality tape to be drafted. The depth chart though shows an offense in desperate need of any line help they can get. Pittsburgh needs to build their line up to compete with the Bengals.

18. Lions- DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Defensive line is going to be the key for the Lions to push their way into the playoffs for the 2023 season. They were already able to address corner earlier in the draft. This time they can get a really athletic three tech that can rotate in and cause some opposing quarterbacks fits with Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston.

19. Buccaneers - DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Tampa Bay could use help at offensive tackle. They could reach for Anton Harrison or Dawan Jones here. Or they can take an athletic edge rusher for their defensive scheme. The team will likely need to tread water this season until they can find their next long term quarterback to build around. The NFC South lacks polished quarterbacks, so putting pressure on them could be the difference.

20. Seahawks - WR Jordan Addison, USC

The Seahawks don't need a wide receiver but when one of the best route runners becomes available in the draft it is worth the value in this spot. Addison allows Seattle to mix and match their formations with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant and Addison for Geno Smith.

21. Chargers - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Kincaid is one of the more athletic tight ends and has some highlight reel catches to his name. The knock on him will be his back. The Chargers need to bring in cheaper help for their offense. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are hurt far too often and Justin Herbert needs a reliable threat to help keep the offense from sputtering. The Chargers also have a habit of taking a risk on injured players. Kincaid lets them move on from Allen or Williams after the 2023 season.

22. Ravens - CB Joey Porter Jr, Penn State

Porter fits the Ravens physical style perfectly on defense. He is an aggressive corner that likes to impose his will on receivers. It can lead to penalties but it fits well with Baltimore.

23. Vikings - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

The Vikings need help at cornerback. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores needs a premium investment at the spot to add on with Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans. Banks gives Flores a corner with good fludity and a guy who understands how to use the boundary to his advantage.

24. Jaguars - S Brian Branch, Alabama

The Jaguars could add a big piece here with Branch at safety. His versatility in the slot, nickel, box safety and split safety just give Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell a lot of opportunities to create some different looks for opposing quarterbacks. As well as a high football IQ player, who is one of the better tacklers at the safety spot. Branch is a swiss army knife in any secondary.

25. Giants - C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The Giants need help along their offensive line. Schmitz gives them an athletic center that has quick feet for reach blocks. He works hard to get into position and wall off defenders. Schmitz just needs help with getting his strength to an NFL level for a long term career.

26. Cowboys - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

The Cowboys could use help at running back and Jahmyr Gibbs would lethal in their system. Mayer gives them a reliable tight end to help Dak Prescott and the offense keep moving the chains. Mayer reminded me a lot of Rob Gronkowski from a size perspective. He is a mismatch for linebackers and safeties. Mayer pairs well with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

27. Bills - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Bills need to begin to find a replacement for either Stefon Diggs contract long term or the potential departure of Gabe Davis. Flowers gives them a third option if Khalil Shakir can't take over at one of the positions. Flowers can help as the three or four so Allen is holding the ball and taking as many shots. Buffalo could also use help with their pass rush and at linebacker but it might be too early here value wise.

28. Bengals - TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

The Bengals could use help at cornerback. This draft allows them to take it later with the depth in this class. Musgrave may not be there for their next pick. Part of the reason Cincinnati didn't have back to back Super Bowl appearances is because once Tyler Boyd got injured, there wasn't a third option in the offense. The Chiefs were able to take away Ja'Mar Chase and Tee Higgins. There is also pay days on the horizon for Higgins and Boyd after the 2023 season. Cincinnati could use more leverage and a cheaper option athletically.

29. Saints - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

The Saints may need him with Michael Thomas and Chris Olave on the roster but the three top tight ends are off the board. Quarterback Derek Carr needs all the support he can get with his receiving options. His ability to be able to distribute the ball quickly and find the mismatches will determine the fate of the Saints coaching staff. So they need to get him what will help them score as many points as possible in the NFC South. It also wouldn't stun me if they went pass rush here to replace Cameron Jordan long term.

30. Eagles - DL Adetomiwa Adebwore, Northwestern

Adebwore gives the Eagles a premium athlete for their three tech position. He has the size to play end if needed but also kick inside to defensive tackle. General manager Howie Roseman seems to routinely invest in both sides of the line.

31. Chiefs - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Smith is arguably the best one-tech in the draft and defensive line coach Joe Cullen can get the most out of him. Smith's presence and strength could help free up the rest of the defensive line.

The first round of the NFL Draft will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City, Missouri.

