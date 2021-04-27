Nick Jacobs' 7-round Chiefs mock draft: Kansas City gets defensive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is the first Chiefs mock draft of the year for me, so the tradition is to use it for what I would do selecting at the Chiefs' draft positions.

The second one later this week will be my attempt to predict what Kansas City actually does at those spots. The key in either mock though is what positions did they identify and how high of value was placed on them.

The attempt on this one was to address the high priorities remaining for the Chiefs' roster — an edge rusher to pair with Frank Clark or potentially replace him long-term, an X wide receiver to replace Sammy Watkins, and an athletical linebacker to pair with Willie Gay Jr. and Anthony Hitchens.

Kansas City has many other spots they could address — cornerback, offensive line, and basically any position except quarterback or running back.

Here's what I would do in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Chiefs:

Second round (No. 58 overall)

DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

Perkins provides the additional jolt of speed the Chiefs could use at the defensive end position. Some will consider this a reach but he wouldn't last until the end of the fourth round when the Chiefs select again.

Perkins is a relentless pass rusher who gives maximum effort on every play. He consistently works to figuring out counters and angles to reach the quarterback or blow up the run.

Perkins can bend well and rip through. He also has somewhat fluid hips to maintain the angles as well as a good first step and acceleration.

Second round (No. 63 overall)

LB Jabril Cox, LSU

The Raytown South grad comes home in this mock draft. Cox will need to be a Will, or weakside, linebacker in the Chiefs' scheme, which forces last season's second-round pick, Gay, to move to the Sam, or strong-side, linebacker spot.

Cox's speed shines on the screen with his acceleration and ability to close on plays. He looked comfortable dropping into zone coverage and is a very fluid athlete that can run sideline to sideline.

Cox does like to avoid blocks, though, which could cause him some problems at times in the NFL.

Fourth round (No. 144 overall)

WR Simi Fehoko, Stanford

Fehoko has better than expected speed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 220 pounds.

He has very fluid hips on his double moves and in his change of direction.

Fehoko is comfortable making closely contested catches and can climb the ladder to get them. He also recognizes the voids in coverage and attacks them quickly.

Fifth round (No. 175 overall)

CB Kory Vincent Jr, LSU

Vincent provides some unique verstaility. He is very athletic with a great close and also has good ball-tracking skills with the ability to adjust to the ball in the air.

Vincent is an aggressive tackler who is willing to sacrifice his body on plays and also is a good blitzer. He can occasionally drop into some of the safety responsibilities when schemed.

Fifth round (No. 181 overall)

DT Khyiris Tonga, BYU

This is a luxury pick, but Tonga would be a good long-term project at the one tech position. Derrick Nnadi's status will be up in the air after this season and drafting for his potential departure gives them a jump start.

Tonga has fantastic size at 6 feet, 4 inches and 320 pounds. His acceleration was better than expected as well as his lateral movement. He also did well on games and stunts.

Tonga is capable of being a serious problem with his bull rushes and rip moves. He also is strong enough to keep the offensive linemen in place at the line of scrimmage, read the backfield and disengage from the offensive lineman to make the tackle.

He could be a good asset to pair with Chris Jones, Jarran Reed and Tershawn Wharton.

Sixth round (No. 207 overall)

TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri

Davidson may not last until this point, but in this mock he does. He has surprisingly great athletic ability for his level of play.

Davidson has good size but will need to improve in his strength at the next level to help in run blocking. He is capable of taking routine flats passes and mid-range crossing routes the distance.

Davidson fights for contested passes. He sells delayed routes well and shows good double moves to go with it. His athletic ability would be an upgrade over last year's tight end position after Travis Kelce.

The mock draft was tough to add all the pieces necessary with the draft position.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach might need to reach in advance, especially with the gap from the second round to end of the fourth round.

If the Chiefs can find a way to add an additional pick or picks in the third- or fourth-round range, it would help tremendously in getting impact value for the roster.

Watch for later in the week as reveal my best fits big board for the Chiefs along with an additional Chiefs mock draft and a full first-round mock draft.