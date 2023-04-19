Nick Jacobs breaks down the Chiefs options with the 31st pick in the draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach are in a tough position this year. There are likely 17-18 prospects that grade as first round selections. The Chiefs are picking at 31. It is a favorable spot to be in for a trade down with a team that wants to lock in a fifth-year option for a first round selection.

The ideal circumstance for the Chiefs, is if a player isn’t on the board they value, to trade out of the first round. The other option is if they identify a player in the first round within a certain striking distance. The Chiefs have the draft capital to move up.

Kansas City arguably has needs at wide receiver, defensive tackle, offensive tackle and defensive end. The Chiefs likely have the first and second round to figure out the two most important that can create an immediate impact.

Here are some potential prospects and scenarios the Chiefs might be discussing in their draft room.

If they fall, potentially trade up

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Smith-Njigba is one of the more dynamic prospects on tape. He showcased an ability to take a routine catch the distance. Smith-Njigba adjusted to some poorly thrown passes and still maintained his speed in the process. He showcased the ability to line up all in multiple spots on the offense and create mismatches for Ohio State. Smith-Njigba was dynamic in the open field and showed the vision needed to get extra yards after the catch.

OT Paris Johnson Jr, Ohio State

Johnson will likely go in top 15. The chances of the Chiefs having him fall anywhere near 16 to 20 for a potential trade up are slim right now. It is still worth exploring if an opportunity arises. Johnson shows an offensive tackle that has serious lateral quickness and will keep fighting to make the block.

His reaches and down blocks put that quickness on display. He routinely seemed to have his hands up ready to punch the defender within his framework. Johnson had good patience in pass protection, good mirroring ability and good timing on riding the defender out. He looked like a fundamentally sound player that just needs to work on his reset for his anchor at times when he got driven back on occasions.

DE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Smith had arguably some of the best speed and acceleration of his draft class. He can get upfield in the blink of an eye. Smith was also able to use that speed and turn it into a nice punch on the tackle to get him off balance. He had a tad bit of stiffness in his hips when he changes directions. Smith is a finesse style of rusher that uses his quick hands and speed to get around a tackle. He is undersized at 6’2”, 238 and will need to bulk up to survive against the run game in the NFL.

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Wright has better than expected athletic ability for his size. He played right tackle this past season. Wright has previous experience at left tackle but seems to have found his home on the right side. He is at his best when he has his hand in the dirt, can fire off and keep his pad level low. Wright has some of the better drive blocks and double teams among the class.

The biggest knock on him is that he has a habit at times of not continually moving his feet on run blocks. Wright mirrored well and doesn’t overextend himself to be reaching for air. The other key for Wright will be to not bury his face into a defender’s sternum, so he can see if he needs to pick up or pass off the defender.

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jones has the ideal size you are looking for. He has quick enough feet and a keep step for his size. His issues on tape seemed to be his pad level. It would cause him some hiccups in his sets and when he pulled. Jones showed off some strong chip blocks and quickness to reach the second level when his hand was in the dirt.

He was very attentive at picking up and passing off defenders in games, twist or unexpected blitzes. Jones is capable of moving defenders, but doesn’t always dominate them because of the pad level.

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Murphy has serious acceleration and closing speed for his size at 6’5”, 268. A guy his size typically doesn’t move that well on tape. He was capable of bending and continually working towards the quarterback for the sack. Murphy is looking to strip or punch out the football.

He gives legitimate pursuit down the field on a play versus some lineman that have a brisk jog. Murphy attacks the inside shoulder of offensive lineman with lightning quickness. He also is capable of setting up a tackle and countering off of it. Murphy knows how to use a stab hand before his bend to get around the tackle and close.

Might be within range

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Kincaid has athletic ability that is within Travis Kelce’s ball park. The Chiefs will need to begin the process of finding his heir apparent and letting the potential future hall of famer in Kelce work with the next guy. Kincaid provides similar explosiveness in and out of his breaks along in the open field.

He showed good contact balance to get defenders to bounce off of him. He made the tough catches look routine. Kincaid would potentially help reduce on the wear and tear for Kelce along with Noah Gray and Jody Fortson.

WR Jordan Addison, USC

Addison is arguably one of the best route runners in the class. That will get him on the field quickly. He catches the ball cleanly and confidently. Addison showed he was comfortable working over the middle. He made some tough over the shoulder catches look routine.

Addison ran some of the reverses, tunnel screens and even some routes out of the backfield. He is willing to make contact with a defender and lowering his shoulder for the first down or touchdown if required.

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Flowers looked like a home run hitter on tape. He was able to take some slants and crossing routes the distance with his explosiveness. He understood when to step on his the pedal versus when to throttle back in the open field. Flowers showed a good ability to track the ball well and adjust accordingly to any underthrown passes.

He showcased good leaping ability and a fearlessness to go over the middle to catch the football. It was his football and you weren’t taking it away from him.

DE Will McDonald, Iowa State

McDonald’s long arms at 34 7/8” are the key to him as an edge rusher. He showed good speed, acceleration, quickness and good change of direction. He just wasn’t at the same level on tape that Murphy and Smith displayed.

McDonald did show promising strength on his bull rushers and the ability to disengage from blocks. He will need to bulk up his size to help in the run game later in his career. He is currently 6’4”, 239 pounds.

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Johnston showed very inconsistent on tape on some of his games. He would show his fantastic size at 6’4”, 215 by stretching his arms out for the football. At other times he would try to catch the football in his body.

He didn’t show elite speed on some of his routes and when he was in the open field with the football. One of the keys for him other than catching clean passes away from his body, will be to get better emphasizing his fakes on his routes to give himself more room to work.

OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Harrison has the physical mauling style you want as a run blocker. And the added bonus is that he can do it out of a two-point stance. He keeps his pad level down and is effective with his sets. Harrison showed some power and strength in his punch and the ability to move defenders. He did a good job of keeping an even base on his sets.

Harrison reacted well to counters and stayed in good position against the rushers for the most part. He does have trouble at times when a rusher attacks his inside shoulder. Most times he was able to respond quick enough but a couple of times the defender got the best of him. Harrison wasn’t the quickest on pulls but he was ready to knock someone’s block off once he got there.

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Anudike-Uzomah would provide the Chiefs with a high-energy defensive end. He reminds me a lot of former Chief Tamba Hali in the way he seems to have a very similar dip and rip to Hali.

The Wildcat is a relentless rusher, continuously trying to find his way to the quarterback. Plus, he offers a quick twitch style of rush and can run games. Anudike-Uzomah has the size and strength to hold up in the NFL with a sneaky spin move. He is in a unique spot because he could go anywhere from late first to early third because of his pro day performance.

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Smith at 6’3”, 337 pounds showed really good strength and a great bull rush to go with it. He had better than expected lateral quickness for his size. Smith locked out linemen well, keep tabs on the action in the backfield and shucked the lineman when it was time to stop the run.

His acceleration for his size was impressive as well. Smith will need to keep working on getting a feel for when to drop his knee when taking on double teams but that will come with time. He could run games and twists in Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system as a one tech.

These aren’t all the players the Chiefs are likely considering with the 31st pick, but they are names worth keeping an eye on throughout the first round of the NFL Draft.

The first round of the draft begins in Kansas City on Thursday, April 27th at 7:00 p.m.

