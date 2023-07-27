Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for July 26

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs had a couple of highlight reel catches and a trick play that caught the attention on many in the media tent on Wednesday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling early during their first team period. Mahomes connected with him on a deep corner route and hit his receiver in stride.

The two seem to be picking up where they left off in the AFC championship. Valdes-Scantling had a couple of drops, but the timing between the two of them seems be light years ahead of last season.

Mahomes continues to work on pushing the ball down the field in team and seven-on-seven on Wednesday.

He connected with Skyy Moore on a deep post and hit the receiver in stride. Moore had no safeties behind him, but two defenders in trail position.

Justyn Ross also had an impressive catch with Mahomes tossing up a fade to the receiver near the boundary. Mahomes has a perfectly placed pass that go over the defender and allowed Ross to extend his right hand out for the catch.

The play of the day likely belonged to tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes found him on what appeared to be slant right. The ball was a little bit behind him on his back hip. Kelce reached back to catch the pass with his left hand while continuing to maintain his stride. It was a play that looked effortless, but took a great deal of concentration.

Lastly, the Chiefs showed off a trick play with wide receiver Richie James. He catches the ball in the flats and tosses it up to Valdes-Scantling on a vertical route once the defenders bite on the underneath route. James was a quarterback at Riverview high school in Sarasota, Florida. The pass was easily 35 yards and on point for Valdes-Scantling.

🚨 Trick play alert! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dr1nLIt5jk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 26, 2023

Injuries and absences

Linebacker Nick Bolton (Illness), linebacker Isaiah Moore (knee), wide receiver John Ross (excused), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and Tershawn Wharton (knee).

Defensive tackle Chris Jones remained absent from practice.

Later in the day, it would be revealed on the NFL transaction wire that wide receiver John Ross was placed on the reserve/retired list.

Ross was selected ninth overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He was taken one pick ahead of his now former teammate Patrick Mahomes.

What’s ahead

The Chiefs will be off on Thursday — their first off day since full team practices began on Sunday, July 23. The team will return to the field on Friday morning for their first padded practice of the season. Practice will start at 9:15 a.m.

—