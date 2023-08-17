Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for Thursday, Aug. 17

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs finished their final practice at Missouri Western on Thursday morning. The players had a little jolt in their step at practice today.

The #Chiefs with a little pep in their step ahead of their final St Joe practice earlier today. #Chiefs41 pic.twitter.com/muMqbPJHKi — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 17, 2023

The team had a 10-10-10 style of practice, which is typically in helmets. The practice style is designed so that each side gives the opposing offense or defense looks while they run through plays and special teams rotations.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had the offense working inside the redzone for their first period. Mahomes had four consecutive touchdowns with passes to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Skyy Moore and Valdes-Scantling again.

Running back Isaiah Pacheco finished the final day of practice with the same amount of energy he started with. Pacheco was going 100 miles per hour on the field and running all the way to the end zone on every play.

Once the defense got a chance to get some looks from the offense, linebacker Drue Tranquill had an interception on the first play of the second team portion of practice.

Although today’s practice was more of a fast-paced walk-through, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette made the most of his snaps on special teams and in the offense. He kept the pedal to the floor during practice.

#Chiefs LT Donovan Smith as the golf cart heads up the hill “Bye Bye St Joe.” pic.twitter.com/sGbP93lgHW — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 17, 2023

Injuries

There were no new injuries today.

Wide receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder), cornerback Nic Jones (hand), offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (shoulder), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) all remained out of practice.

Up Next

The team takes on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. You can catch the game on KSHB 41. Our pregame show starts at 6 p.m., with postgame reaction immediately following the game.

—