Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for Wednesday, Aug. 16

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are nearing their end at Missouri Western State University for the 2023 preseason.

The Chiefs completed their second to last practice in St. Joseph on Wednesday morning.

Now is the portion of camp where the team is starting to put their personnel groupings into place for the regular season, and also testing out some guys in the rotation to see how they fare under different circumstances.

Both rookie cornerbacks Ekow Boye-Doe and Kahlef Hailassie could be seen getting some work with the second team during some of the 7-on-7 drills.

Meanwhile, running back La’Mical Perine was getting second team reps during portions of practice.

Now is the stage of camp where there is enough reps on tape to know where a player is at and take stock in what groupings they are a part of.

Cornerback Joshua Williams was able to make multiple plays during the team portions. He was in good position and had deflections on three separate occasions in goal line work.

The play of the day belonged to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who lofted a pass during goal line work to wide receiver Justyn Ross for six. He aimed for the goal post and allowed Ross to climb up the ladder for the touchdown reception off the play-action fake. Mahomes put a good emphasis on dropping his throwing shoulder during the fake.

Tempers flared after one play today.

An emphasis has been placed throughout camp on trying to punch the ball out. The Chiefs defense has started to have it become a part of their routine on plays. A couple of defenders tried to punch the ball out from running back Jerick McKinnon. Tight end Travis Kelce clearly had enough, and words were exchanged among teammates. A shoving match ensued between Kelce, Joshua Williams and Mike Edwards.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert had a couple of good throws during work inside the 10. He found tight end Kendall Blanton in between two defenders for a touchdown strike.

Later during the portion, Gabbert had a good touch throw he lofted to tight end Izaiah Gathings, who made a leaping grab near the back of the end zone. He was able to get one foot in, but did not appear to be able to drag his back foot inside the boundary.

Injuries

Wide receiver Nikko Remigio (shoulder), cornerback Nic Jones (hand) and offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (shoulder) did not practice today.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) all remained out of practice.

Up Next

The Chiefs have one practice remaining in St. Joseph, Missouri, set for 8:15 a.m. Thursday. It will be an hour earlier than their normal start times. The team will break camp in St. Joseph and return to Kansas City next week for the remainder of training camp.

The team takes on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. Saturday for its second preseason game. You can catch the game on KSHB 41, where the pregame show starts at 6:00 p.m. and a postgame reaction immediately follows the game.

