Nick Jacobs: Final Prediction of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster for 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has all the possible film from this training camp and preseason to make the final touches on another championship run.

The Chiefs come into the season arguably with few holes. The team could use some additions at wide receiver, additional depth at defensive end and linebacker. And maybe some practice squad potential at offensive tackle and running back, but they aren't pressing issues at this time.

This Chiefs roster appears to be in a better position than their three previous runs that included three AFC championship appearances and a Lombardi trophy.

Here are the notable key dates arriving this week:

August 31st - Teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players at 3:00 p.m. Central Time and designate players for physically unable to perform, no-football injury list or illness and injured reserve.

September 1st - Waiver claims end for players on the final roster reduction at 3:00 p.m. Central Time.

September 1st after 3:00 p.m. Central Time - Teams may also begin establishing their practice squad after receiving the personnel notice from the league office. Players put on injured reserve may return later in the season.

September 5th - The final day of preseason training camp.

Here are some of the decisions ahead of the Chiefs during that time.

Quarterbacks (2)

Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne

Shane Buechele got plenty of reps in the Vikings game to show his strengths and weaknesses against NFL talent. Buechele has had some strong drives throughout the preseason. He looked much better in game settings than he did at training camp. Buechele was routinely high or behind on passes without pressure.

He locked in during games, but still showed issues with accuracy outside the numbers and past fifteen yards. His placement and decision making are still a work in progress.

He just isn't NFL ready at this time and will require a season of development. The Chiefs could use a third quarterback on the practice squad, but nothing more at this time. Ideally a veteran would provide a better situation short term.

Practice squad potential: Shane Buechele

Running backs (4)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and Michael Burton

The Chiefs could use a fourth and maybe even fifth running back on the practice squad based off the past seven seasons and a potential to run the ball more this year. Darwin Thompson wasn't able to shine with the reps he received during preseason.

He didn't show significant improvement from last year that warrants a roster spot. The Chiefs can likely find a better developmental back on the open market this week.

Derrick Gore took advantage of every rep given to him the past two games. He just lacks the burst to thrive in the Chiefs offense and would be better suited for a stretch zone concept scheme.

Moving on: Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore

Wide receivers (5)

Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman Jr., Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp

The Chiefs had five receivers who they will likely count on for their first game against Cleveland. Marcus Kemp took advantage of every opportunity the team gave him at wide receiver and on special teams. He could have made the roster on his special teams ability alone but he made plays at receiver that should lock him in.

Cornell Powell struggled at camp as preseason went on. He disappeared in most preseason games and didn't provide much of an impact on special teams.

This is an area of weakness on the roster that the Chiefs will need to solidify through coaching or addition before the second half of the season. An injury to Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce would cause this weakness to be magnified very quickly.

Daurice Fountain appeared to struggle in his final game with dropped passes and didn't provide much an impact on special teams. Maurice Ffrench still shows flashes but this is likely the last year on the practice squad to invest in his potential before needing serious results. Jody Fortson can also serve as the sixth wide receiver.

Practice squad potential: Cornell Powell and Maurice Ffrench

Moving on: Daurice Fountain, Gehrig Dieter, Dalton Schoen and Darrius Shepherd

Tight ends (4)

Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Jody Fortson and Noah Gray

The Chiefs are set at tight end in a way they haven't been since 2014. It is a great blend of athletic ability, run blocking ability and versatility with all four of their tight ends. They can all help split out at receiver positions as well in a pinch.

Offensive line (10)

Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang, Mike Remmers, Austin Blythe, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti

Injuries to Austin Blythe and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif complicate what the roster will need to look like. The team will need to make injured reserve decisions on Blythe and Duvernay-Tardif based on their timetables.

I anticipate both being kept on the active 53 initially and any adjustments made after the fact. Yasir Durant had some protection issues with passing off some defenders and mental lapses with penalties but his strong punch is hard to give up on.

Prince Tega Wanogho provides additional tackle depth on practice squad but his long term knee stability will determine his fate.

Physically unable to perform list: Kyle Long

Practice squad potential: Yasir Durant, Darryl Williams and Prince Tega Wanogho

Moving on: Wyatt Miller

Defensive line (10)

Chris Jones, Mike Danna, Jarran Reed, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark, Alex Okafor, Khalen Saunders, Joshua Kaindoh and Demone Harris

The amount of snaps Tim Ward received in the final game, 52 to be exact or 67% of the defensive snaps, tells me he is likely a practice squad candidate. Kansas City clearly wanted to provide enough tape to evaluate for themselves and ther teams.

Ward flashes athletic ability but there are lulls at time in the consistency. Demone Harris is likely the final edge rusher unless another player becomes available on the market this week.

Tyler Clark showed some dominant traits in 1 on 1 opportunities but got turned at times during double team blocks. He needs some help working on some minor technique issues to become a quality rotational defensive tackle.

Injured reserve: Malik Herring

Practice squad potential: Tyler Clark and Tim Ward

Moving on: Austin Edwards

Linebackers (5)

Willie Gay Jr., Anthony Hitchens, Nick Bolton, Ben Niemann and Dorian O’Daniel

There doesn't appear like there will be any changes at linebacker. Niemann appears to be the fourth linebacker on the roster and O'Daniel provides them a reliable special teams performer.

Cornerbacks (6)

L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes, Charvarius Ward, Deandre Baker, Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons

Lammons joins as the sixth spot on the roster. Lammons really shined on special teams in his final opportunities. He edged out Keyes athletic ability in my opinion on his impact special teams wise alone. The Chiefs are in a really good spot with their secondary.

Practice squad potential: BoPete Keyes and Dicaprio Bootle

Moving on: Zayne Anderson

Safeties (4)

Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts

Watts was in the right spot to make multiple interceptions in two of the three preseason games. He played like a downhill safety that knew his roster spot was on the line. His acceleration in run support helped shut down a couple of runs from going second level. He earned the final spot with his relentlessness.

Devon Key unfortunately disappeared as preseason went along and would benefit from time on the practice squad to develop.

Practice squad potential: Devon Key

Moving on: Marlon Character and Rodney Clemons

Specialists (3)

Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend and James Winchester

The Chiefs are set here.

Roster breakdown

Offense: 25

Defense: 25

Specialist: 3

The NFL is carrying over the expanded practice squad rules from the 2020 season. Teams can have 16 players with six veterans who have more than two accrued seasons.

Teams can protect four players each week and players can return from injured reserve after three weeks rather than six. Two players from the practice squad can join the active roster before the day of the game again this season.

The “4th & 1” podcast is the twice-weekly, Chiefs-centric podcast from KSHB 41, the official broadcast “Home of the Chiefs.” Co-hosts Nick Jacobs and Tod Palmer analyze and breakdown the Chiefs’ opponent and performance for pre- and post-game episodes — available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or your preferred podcast platform — each week during the season.