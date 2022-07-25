Nick Jacobs' notes from Day 3 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Impressions

The final day of rookie, quarterbacks and select veteran practices has come to an end. Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Jody Fortson were absent from practice, but that is a typical tradition under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, allowing select veterans to be excused from the final day.

The star of the day was rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. Moore made multiple acrobatic catches and contorted his body to adjust to the passes that were a bit offline. Some of them were against air, while others were during 7-on-7 drills. Moore continued to build off his impressive start from day one.

A new player who jumped on my radar today was tight end Mark Vital. The former Baylor basketball player that is attempting to convert to an NFL tight end had some impressive leaping grabs that showcased his ability to high point the football.

Rookie running back/wide receiver Jerrion Ealy is still raw at this time, but the speed and quick ability in and out of breaks show promise in his route running.

Second-year receiver Cornell Powell had a tough day when breaking in and out of his routes. It will be interesting to see his progression during camp.

Transactions

The team announced later in the afternoon they had signed offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk. Ksiezarczyk previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills during the past two seasons. The team also signed offensive tackle David Steinmetz who previously spent time with Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and Washington.

We have signed T David Steinmetz & T Evin Ksiezarczyk.



We have placed WR Justyn Ross on IR. pic.twitter.com/eHsmbJ75Bq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 25, 2022

The Chiefs also announced they had placed rookie wide receiver Justyn Ross on injured reserve. Since the Chiefs placed Ross on injured reserve before the final 53-man cutdown, Ross will have to spend the season on injured reserve and can not return until the 2023 season.

Next Up

The Chiefs are not scheduled to have a practice on Tuesday. They will be on the field for the first time with the entire roster on Wednesday, July 27. That day will be exclusively for season ticket members. The first public practice will be on Thursday, July 28, at 9:15 a.m.