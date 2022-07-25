Chiefs WR Justyn Ross out for season with foot injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have announced wide receiver Justyn Ross has been placed on season-ending injury reserve.

Ross recently was announced to have undergone foot surgery and was slated to begin training camp on the Physically-Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters last week it was a repeat surgery of the same foot injury that ended Ross' season early at Clemson last year.

Ross was initially projected to be the first wide receiver taken in many draft projections before injuries took a toll on Ross after his sophomore year at Clemson.

He missed all of 2020 and missed three games in his final season playing at Death Valley last year.

Ross surprisingly went undrafted in the NFL Draft before the Chiefs signed him.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach surmised a late-season foot injury may have caused the 6 feet, 3 inches tall wideout to slide off most team’s draft boards when he spoke to reporters via Zoom in May about Ross .

Ross immediately impressed coaches and veterans players , including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, during organized team activites in May.

In his three years at Clemson, Ross caught 2379 yards and 20 touchdowns in 34 games.

Ross caught 17 touchdowns in his first two years at Clemson.

He would only catch three touchdowns in his final year playing under Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

