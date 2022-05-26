UDFA Justyn Ross impressing early as Chiefs finish day 2 of OTAs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a strenuous road to recovery, undrafted free agent Justyn Ross is healthy and showing off.

Day two of organized team activities wrapped up Thursday, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes weighed in on his early impressions of Ross.

"I mean you still see the talent ... that's the first thing," Mahomes said. "I know people saw the catch on Twitter, but I mean it's just the way he catches the football out of the air, he snatches it, there's no drops, everything like that."

Veteran tight end Travis Kelce agrees Ross is a freak of nature, the rookie showcasing talent that doesn't come around all too often.

"He was out there, you can tell he's just been through a few routes in a row and then he runs this double move deep route and he just catches it with ease," Kelce said.

Last year the Chiefs led the NFL in most dropped passes by the end of the season. But the team is hopeful the Clemson grad's ability to catch the ball may turn that stat around.

QB1 says all there's left to do is build up Ross' playbook knowledge.

"Now it's about him learning the NFL offense," Mahomes said. "That's how it is for every rookie you see as they come in, you don't see that top talent that they can be until they learn and they can just play fast."

Head coach Andy Reid's offense is no easy task to learn, but the UDFA should have plenty of reps to do so. OTAs continue until June 9 with mandatory minicamp picking up on June 14, followed by training camp toward the end of July.

"You've seen those splashes of how talented he can be, and then you’ve seen times that he is just barely off of what we wanted," Mahomes said. "He learns from that, he doesn’t make that same mistake just the more and more reps that he gets. I can only imagine how talented he is going to be."

