LIVE BLOG: Chiefs QBs, rookies report to first day of training camp

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid talk during the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021 in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 14:08:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1:10 p.m. | Back to this year's Madden ratings, tight end Travis Kelce leads all Chiefs players with a 98 rating.

It is now confirmed that head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie and rookie wideout Skyy Moore will be available to speak to the media.

12:30 p.m. | Pro Bowl wideout Mecole Hardman appeared on ESPN's "First Take" this morning and spoke glowingly of former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill and about his new role in the Chiefs' offense.

Hardman spoke with confidence about his skills, especially against man-to-man defense and soft coverage.

12:10 p.m. | As part of today's events, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are expected to be available to the media.

Speaking of Mahomes, Madden NFL 23 released its top 10 quarterback rankings and the star quarterback was not ranked number one for the first time since Madden NFL 19.

Mahomes lands at number three behind reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and 44-year-old Tom Brady.

11:50 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a fifth straight AFC Championship Game starts today as quarterbacks and rookies report for the first day of training camp.

Training camp is once again being held at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

While quarterbacks and rookies are reporting today, veterans will arrive on July 25.

The first practice open to the public will be held on July 28.

