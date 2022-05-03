Kansas City Chiefs' Justyn Ross ‘will have a shot’ at making roster, GM Brett Veach says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Putting a bow on a 10-man 2022 NFL Draft class, the Kansas City Chiefs made a splash on the undrafted free agent market, signing Clemson standout Justyn Ross.

As a true freshman, Ross led the ACC in yards after catch in 2018, but enters the league with multiple medical red flags, including a congenital back fusion which sidelined him for the entire 2019 season.

“He's cleared,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told reporters on Zoom Tuesday. “Our doctors did a great job of exhausting all the information."

Veach added that a late-season foot injury may have caused the 6 feet, 3 inches tall wideout to slide off most team’s draft boards.

“I know how good our medical staff is, if they tell me yes, I feel good. If they tell me no, I don't try to become a doctor all of a sudden, and say, ‘Well, this team said this and that,'" Veach said. "If our doctors say good, we're good."

Though Ross joins a crowded wide receiver room in Kansas City, the majority of the unit is new.

Chiefs wide receivers as of May 3:

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Skyy Moore

Mecole Hardman

Josh Gordon

Gehrig Dieter

Justin Watson

Justyn Ross

Daurice Fountain

Cornell Powell

Gary Jennings Jr.

Omar Bayless

Chris Finke

Mathew Sexton

Corey Coleman

“I just think it'll be a very interesting competition for only five or six spots,” Veach said. “I think we have a lot of talent there.”

