Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 7 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got one of their final practices in before the pads are expected to come on next week.

Today was a comfortable day outside in terms of heat and humidity.

The number one take away is that Skyy Moore and Joshua Williams continue to stack quality days before the pads come on.

Both rookies have been consistent in their athletic ability, technique and effort. The pads will be the separator though.

Moore had a couple of quality catches in team and 7-on-7. His catch during team saw him lined up outside against fellow rookie Trent McDuffie with Justin Reid over top.

Moore turned around to track the ball after making the break on his corner route. He adjusted to the throw and made the catch while falling backwards on what was close to a 50-yard gain.

Earlier in 7-on-7 he had a nice head fake to get inside positioning on L’Jarius Sneed during the slant route.

Mahomes' best throw of the day arguably came from a portion of team when he found Jody Fortson on a crossing route with linebacker Willie Gay in good position.

Mahomes threaded the needle that would have been a 30-yard gain in a real game. Fortson would soon leave practice afterwards with a quad injury.

Jerrion Ealy had another highlight in 7-on-7 against linebacker Mike Rose. Ealy used a nice head fake and jab step to get Rose hesitate and give up inside position.

Quarterback Shane Buechele spotted it on the slant and hit Ealy in stride for what would have likely been a 17-yard gain in a true game situation.

Defensive end Malik Herring would have had a sack on Chad Henne if the drill was live. Henne had nowhere to go during the four seconds and Herring would have made the play.

Overall, the Chiefs appeared to be working on between the numbers passing offense today especially slants and crossers with the coverage looks they got and a portion of their run game.

Mahomes and the wide receiving group are still ironing out their deep ball connections, but they are getting closer to routinely connection on those routes.

The pads will become the equalizer for the defense in the days ahead and allow the Chiefs to showcase what improvement they’ve made on the other side of the ball.

The Chiefs have Sunday off before they return to practice on Monday, Aug. 1 at 9:15 a.m.

