Nick Jacobs' observations from Friday's Chiefs camp practice

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports producer Nick Jacobs has provided day-of analysis through Kansas City Chiefs training camp. Here are his thoughts on the events from Friday, Aug. 6.

Overview of the day

Today’s was a 10-10-10 practice, meaning each grouping gets those 10 plays. It is a fast-paced tempo but doesn’t have a great deal of contact. It allows players to work on their craft, assignments and conditioning in a team setting.

Injuries

Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho had some knee swelling. Tight end Evan Baylis has an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway has a bone bruise. Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has a hand issue. Willie Gay remains in concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman Alex Okafor has a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Mike Remmers still has lingering back spasms. Wide receiver Chad Williams is still dealing with a groin injury.

Players who are stacking days

Each year, the key to camp is for players to stack days together to make the roster decisions tough. The following three players will make roster decisions tough:

Aaron Ladd, KSHB 41 Sports Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson walking to the field.

TE Jody Fortson

Dave Toub, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, said during media availability at training camp that Fortson had added 20 pounds of muscle and looked like a tight end these days. Fortson continually makes plays each day of camp in the passing game and showcases his athletic ability, which resembles a more-reliable version of Demetrius Harris.

WR Marcus Kemp

Kemp is really pushing for one of the possession receiver roles on the roster. He is a strong special teams performer but is determined to win every 50-50 ball thrown his way. He battles for each catch and routinely comes down with it. This is the strongest Kemp has looked during camp the past four seasons.

S Devon Key

Key has seen some reps with the first team defense. He is a routine contributor on special teams. Key showcases good closing ability and a physical presence on his tackles. He also has solid ball tracking skills and could find himself as the fourth or fifth safety on the roster come September.

The Chiefs have Saturday off before they return to the field Sunday morning for a 9:15 a.m practice. Kansas City is a little over a week away from their preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers at 7:30 p.m. on KSHB 41.