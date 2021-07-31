Nick Jacobs’ observations from Saturday’s Chiefs training camp practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs veterans completed their fourth of 16 practices in Saint Joseph, Missouri, on Saturday. The team will be off on Sunday before they resume practice at 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

Injury Updates

Tight end Travis Kelce (hip and back tightness) and Anthony Hitchens (hamstring) were both on the field for stretching and observing practice. Kelce watched his teammates from the sidelines but was present until nearly the end.

Linebacker Ben Niemann left during the middle of practice with a hamstring issue.

Offensive lineman Mike Remmers had back spasms and did not see the field on Saturday. Lucas Niang filled in at his spot.

Impressions from practice

The cool mid 70’s weather with a nice breezy from the off and on showers made for a comfortable day temperature wise.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shined in the rain with his touch on throws and his ability to still put good velocity on the football despite the complicated conditions.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones showcased his athletic ability at the defensive end spot against Orlando Brown a handful of times. It will be interesting to see if this changes when the pads come on.

The defense had some effective blitzes off the edge with Rashad Fenton and a couple of good a gap blitzes that would have ended in Henne being sacked.

Nick Bolton has showcased some good athletic ability out there. He is still getting comfortable in his coverage drops and where he should be. Willie Gay Jr. on the other hands looks much more comfortable out there with a fluidity in his coverage drops.

Jody Fortson is pushing to make the roster as a tight end by showcasing his athletic ability in the open field. He has had a couple of good juke moves and shown good acceleration after the catch. His ability to make blocks in pads and contribute on special teams will decide if the Chiefs keep a fourth tight end.

Best Plays

The best play of the day belong to Tyreek Hill. While the rain was pouring down, Mahomes had to place the ball a little higher than he would probably liked. Hill climbed the ladder and fully extended his arms about head high to point the ball. It was an impressive grab on the comeback route.

During seven on seven, Mahomes spotted Blake Bell coming open on a deep crosser with a full open field in front of him. Juan Thornhill watched Mahomes' eyes, beat Bell to the spot, and dropped the interception. The third year safety showcased his athletic ability before his knee injury. He was able to open up his hips, change directions and drive on the ball.

The final play that stood out was during teams. Mahomes spotted the overload blitz coming. He took the time to wait for Mecole Hardman to come open on the skinny post route out of the slot position. Thornhill tried to make a play on the ball but Hardman made an impressive over the shoulder catch and snagged it for a 50 yard touchdown.

Quote of the day

Nick Jacobs, KSHB 41 Sports Laurent Duvernay-Tardif wearing a new helmet.

The quote of the day comes from head coach Andy Reid who commented on how Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is doing integrating back into the game physically and mentally after a year off.

“I think mentally he is doing good," Reid said. "I joked to him about his helmet. He’s got the new latest greatest helmet on. Protecting that McGill medical degree. Ya know with that thing. Although it was hot yesterday. He said the helmet is hot. So I said 'you are going to fry it instead of bang it.' But he has come in and done a very nice job, stepping back in. He brings that good experience with him. Just a matter of playing, timing and rhythm. He came in great shape which helps.”