Selection Sunday | Mizzou Tigers land Cotton Bowl, Kansas Jayhawks head to Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Jeff Roberson/AP
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the ball as Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jalon Daniel
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 16:12:19-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mizzou Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks were awarded bowl designations during Sunday's College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN.

Mizzou Tigers

The No. 9 Missouri Tigers landed the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and will face the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes on Dec. 29.

The Tigers (10-2) and Buckeyes (11-1) will meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

This season was Mizzou's best regular-season record since 2014, making it no surprise the Tigers secured a bowl game.

ESPN reporters spoke with head coach Eli Drinkwitz after the selection announcement. He said after "tough sledding" his first three seasons, being selected to a New Year's Six game is an "awesome opportunity."

Tickets for the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl are sold out but are available online through verified resale.

Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks are desert-bound for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, KU (8-4) will take on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Rebels (9-4) in Phoenix, Arizona, at Chase Field. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Additional bowl-game information can be found online.

