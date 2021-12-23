No additional COVID-19 positive tests Thursday for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After starting the week with back-to-back days of adding players to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the Kansas City Chiefs have now gone back-to-back days with better news.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday morning that sources told him the team had no new positive cases Thursday.

Source: No new positives for the #Chiefs today. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent days, but no new casees today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

KSHB 41 Sports’ Nick Jacobs says the team could still add positive cases among players on the team’s practice squad or injured reserve lists, such as what they did in adding offensive lineman Mike Remmers to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The Chiefs are set for a team practice around noon Thursday when it’s possible some of the players on the active roster that have been in COVID-19 protocols could come off the list.

