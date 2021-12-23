Watch
No additional COVID-19 positive tests Thursday for Chiefs

Posted at 10:24 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 11:24:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After starting the week with back-to-back days of adding players to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the Kansas City Chiefs have now gone back-to-back days with better news.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday morning that sources told him the team had no new positive cases Thursday.

KSHB 41 Sports’ Nick Jacobs says the team could still add positive cases among players on the team’s practice squad or injured reserve lists, such as what they did in adding offensive lineman Mike Remmers to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The Chiefs are set for a team practice around noon Thursday when it’s possible some of the players on the active roster that have been in COVID-19 protocols could come off the list. 

