Northwest Missouri State voted preseason favorites in MIAA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MIAA Media Day kicked off on Tuesday morning and the conference revealed their 2022 MIAA football preseason coaches poll and media poll.

Northwest Missouri State receive 10 first place votes in the coaches poll and 22 first place votes in the media poll. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own teams.

MIAA football head coaches at the 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗠𝗜𝗔𝗔 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝘆. #BringYourAGame pic.twitter.com/qUw63CumWx — The MIAA (@TheMIAA) July 26, 2022

2022 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll

1) Northwest Missouri State – 119 Points (10 First-Place Votes)

2) Nebraska Kearney – 104 Points (1 First-Place Vote)

3) Pittsburg State – 100 Points (1 First-Place Vote)

4) Washburn – 98 Points

5) Fort Hays State – 76 Points

6) Emporia State – 63 Points

T7) Central Missouri – 58 Points

T7) Missouri Western – 58 Points

9) Central Oklahoma – 51 Points

10) Missouri Southern – 29 Points

11) Northeastern State – 22 Points

12) Lincoln – 12 Points

2022 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll

1) Northwest Missouri State – 296 Points (22 First-Place Votes)

2) Nebraska Kearney – 263 Points (1 First-Place Vote)

3) Pittsburg State – 237 Points (1 First Place Vote)

4) Washburn – 226 Points (1 First-Place Vote)

5) Fort Hays State – 180 Points

6) Emporia State – 175 Points

7) Missouri Western – 156 Points

8) Central Oklahoma – 136 Points

9) Central Missouri – 108 Points

10) Missouri Southern – 95 Points

11) Northeastern State – 52 Points

12) Lincoln – 26 Points

Week one of the MIAA season kicks off on Thursday, Sep. 1 with the following lineup below.

Lincoln at Washburn (6:00 p.m.)

Central Missouri at Pittsburg State (7:00 p.m.)

Fort Hays State at Northwest Missouri State ( 7:00 p.m.)

Northeastern State at Emporia State ( 7:00 p.m.)

Nebraska Kearney at Missouri Southern ( 7:00 p.m.)

Central Oklahoma at Missouri Western ( 7:00 p.m.)

