Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins signs 2-way deal with Houston Rockets

Ben McKeown/AP
Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins (12) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 13:47:14-04

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins, the two-time NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Player of the Year, is expected to sign a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.

He probably would join Houston's NBA G League team ,the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The Manhattan, Kansas, native is the first Northwest Missouri State University basketball player to sign a contract with an NBA team.

He helped lead the Bearcats to their third consecutive NCAA Division II national championship.

Northwest Missouri went 17-0 during his career in NCAA tournament play.

Hudgins is the Bearcats' all-time leading scorer with 2,829 points. He also set school records for three-pointers made in a career (435), season (168) and game (11.)

Hudgins scored a NMSU-record 897 points last season and set records for consecutive made free throws (48) and free throw percentage (87.8%).

Hudgins was also named the MIAA player of the year for a third consecutive season. He left Northwest Missouri State with 131-8 career record.

