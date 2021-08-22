Olathe North football team focused on being 'above the line'

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe North Eagles are focused on the little things in hopes it leads to big rewards.

In their quest for greatness, football head coach Chris McCartney told KSHB 41 Sports, the team is doing what they typically do each and every season.

"I mean, there's not much that hasn't changed, I don't think," McCartney said.

The motto changed this season. Last year, it was about brotherhood. This season it's all about being "above the line."

"It's about, you know, not using any excuses, coming out and working hard, trying to lift everybody up and doing things above the line," McCartney said.

McCartney is instilling this mentality in his team early and often.

"We can't be acting up out here or anything, so it's good that he keeps us in check and us seniors, we have to step up," Parker Lane said.

Lane is a senior and the center on the varsity football team. While he keeps his younger teammates in check, he's also got work to do at home.

"My mom's the principal at Olathe East, and it kind of happens at home, kind of talk about it at home, kind of talk back and forth, so there's a lot of yelling," Lane said. "Football is all that matters, if they lose, they lose."

The Eagles plan to serve up a loss to Shawnee Mission South on Sept. 3 as well as everyone else on their schedule.

"My main goal is to just win state this year, and I think we have a good opportunity to do that," Jacob Parrish, senior wide receiver, said.

The Eagles plan to reach their goals with passion, positivity and the playmakers on the squad.

"Anybody can make plays on this team, so be ready," Parrish said.