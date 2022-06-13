Olathe Northwest graduate comes up big in NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brady Slavens hit a walk-off single Sunday to give Arkansas a 4-3 win over North Carolina and the Razorbacks swept the best-of-three Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Arkansas clinched the 11th trip to the College World Series in program history.

"[I] Put a good swing on it, the first pitch I saw in the zone," Slavens said.

North Carolina (42-22) took its first lead when Tomas Frick led off the top of the ninth with a double and then scored on a two-out single to right by Patrick Alvarez to make it 3-2.

Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall hit back-to-back singles and Kendall Diggs, who pinch hit for Zack Gregory, drew a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth.

Battles scored when Braydon Webb reached on a fielder’s choice and, after Caden O’Brien replaced Davis Palermo, Slavens hit a ground ball through the right side the brought home Stovall to give the Razorbacks a 4-3 win.

Slavens said he felt no pressure.

"It's just a game," Slavens said. "You don't need to make the moment bigger than what it was. We had already tied the game. There's not pressure."

Battles went 2-for-3 with a RBI double, Stovall was 3-for-4 and Webb hit a solo homer in the fifth inning that gave Arkansas (43-19), which won Game 1 4-1, a 2-0 lead.

Starter Will McEntire allowed three hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings for the Razorbacks.

Zack Morris (6-0) earned the victory when he came on with two out and a runner on first and got Angel Zarate fly out to left to end the game.

"I think this team likes feeling like their backs are against the wall," Slavens said. "For some reason that gets us more confident. I guess we like playing with the pressure."

