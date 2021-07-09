Olathe West distance runners on the mark with record-setting wins

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe West girls cross country team is the best in the state, and those same distance runners also were state champions in the 4x8 relay.

"We had big goals and we had the girls that were dedicated, and they worked hard enough to accomplish those goals," said Kelsey Carbajo, head cross country coach.

As individual and team goals were reached, new ones were set for next season.

"Train harder, faster, probably eat and sleep healthier and more, just try to do everything better," Paige Baker, an incoming junior, said.

The training starts now for the Owls. Wednesday, the team left for camp in Iowa.

One week ago, they were at the University of Oregon competing at Nike Nationals.

"The field that we got to run on was brand new, and it's just like every runners dream to run there, and to run it with my teammates was just so fun," Katie Miller, an incoming sophomore, said. "It was just like the greatest experience."

In the 4x8 relay, the girls took seventh place. That same team recorded the third fastest time in the state of Kansas.

Saint James' 2018 squad holds the first place record and Shawnee Mission South's 2007 team is sitting in second.