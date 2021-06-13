Olson, A's rough up Kowar as Athletics romp past Royals 11-2

OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2.

Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run for the A’s.

James Kaprielian overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings.

The highly touted Kowar was tagged for four runs on five hits and three walks in just 1 1/3 innings.

Kowar made his major league debut last Monday and got only two outs against the Angels, allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and three wild pitches.