1996 Olympic athlete remembers games, journey to make Team USA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, KSHB 41 continues to highlight amazing athletes all across the Kansas City area, including Ed Broxterman, who competed in the high jump in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Broxterman, now 50, was 22 when he competed.

The Baileyville, Kansas, native grew up a track and field athlete. One day he decided to try the high jump and realized he was pretty good at it.

"Just really quickly went from not doing it to state champion," Broxterman said. "When you’re jumping over a bar really high, you’re hanging in the air for a long time, so it’s probably the closest to flying humans get."

Broxterman remembers the day he qualified in June 1996. He had injured his ankle but was able to push through and jump 7 feet, 6 1/2 inches — his personal best.

"Just remember my insides just feeling like if I don’t calm down they’re going to just blow open; I had that much adrenaline," Broxterman said.

While he didn't medal at the games, Broxterman did bring back some cool memories.

"Opening ceremonies is one of the coolest things to go through as an athlete, especially in your home country," Broxterman said. "They had the lights out and it was a scene of flashing cameras and chanting, 'USA!' And I’ll never forget that moment."

Almost 30 years after he competed, Broxterman still carries around lessons he learned from his time as an Olympic athlete. The most important, in his eyes, is perseverance.

"Even at work, you know things aren’t going your way, but you just kind of, it’s gonna get better; you just gotta keep working," Broxterman said. "Just being able to push your way through all the challenges and the difficulties, and still being able to achieve your goal. I just think that’s it."

Broxterman admitted he may not be in Olympic shape now, but it's always going to be a part of him.

"I don’t want it to be the only thing I'm known for," he said. "It's just a small part of what I'm known for, but yes, it’s always going to be who I am."

