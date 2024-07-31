Archery Excellence in Independence offers Kansas Citians a place to learn sport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Archery Excellence offers Kansas Citians a place to learn and participate in the sport.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute visited the archery range to speak with athletes and learn more about he sport.

KSHB 41 News staff

Sarah. an archer, is ranked fifth nationally and talked about why she loves the sport.

"I feel like at every tournament I go to, I'm not only competing against others in my category, but also myself," she said. "So I feel like it's just a competition to better myself as an archer."

KSHB 41 News staff

Another athlete told Knute talked about how he prepares himself mentally when competing.

KSHB 41 News staff

"I set up, draw, anchor, transfer and expand the shoot," he said. "I take a breath before each and every shot, and I say, "I rule.'"

Watch Knute's full conversation below:

Archery Excellence offers Kansas Citians a place to learn sport

