COVERAGE | KSHB 41’s Elyse Schoenig covers U.S. Gymnastics Olympic trials in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in gymnastics are underway from Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

KSHB 41 News reporter Elyse Schoenig made the short trip north from Kansas City to cover this weekend’s events.

Check back throughout this weekend for updates from Elyse.

Here’s a couple of important links to keep on hand



Event information

Live scoring for men| women

TV Schedule (all times central)

Friday, June 28 (Women’s Day 1)



6:30 to 7 p.m. - Peacock

7 to 10 9 p.m. - KSHB 41 and Peacock

Saturday, June 29 (Men's Day 2)



2 to 5 p.m. - KSHB 41 and Peacock

Sunday, June 30 (Women’s Day 2)



7 to 7:30 p.m. - Peacock

7:30 to 10 p.m. - KSHB 41 and Peacock

