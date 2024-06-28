Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

COVERAGE | KSHB 41’s Elyse Schoenig covers U.S. Gymnastics Olympic trials in Minneapolis

US Trials Gymnastics
Abbie Parr/AP
Brody Malone competes in the floor exercise at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US Trials Gymnastics
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 28, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in gymnastics are underway from Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

KSHB 41 News reporter Elyse Schoenig made the short trip north from Kansas City to cover this weekend’s events.

Check back throughout this weekend for updates from Elyse.

Here’s a couple of important links to keep on hand

TV Schedule (all times central)

Friday, June 28 (Women’s Day 1)

  • 6:30 to 7 p.m. - Peacock
  • 7 to 10 9 p.m. - KSHB 41 and Peacock

Saturday, June 29 (Men's Day 2)

  • 2 to 5 p.m. - KSHB 41 and Peacock

Sunday, June 30 (Women’s Day 2)

  • 7 to 7:30 p.m. - Peacock
  • 7:30 to 10 p.m. - KSHB 41 and Peacock

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo