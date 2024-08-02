Finally, some drama at Olympic diving. China barely holds off Mexico for 4th straight gold medal

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Finally, some drama at Olympic diving.

After three days of domination, powerhouse China received its first serious challenge from Mexico in the men's synchronized 3-meter event Friday.

The Chinese team of Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan actually trailed after the fourth of six dives off the springboard — the first time any duo from the Big Red Machine was not in the top position during the synchro events.

But they rallied on the final two dives to take their country's fourth straight gold medal and stay on track for an unprecedented sweep of all eight diving events. Long and Wang finished with 446.10 points, holding off the Mexican team of Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera with 444.03.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding of Britain took the bronze in 438.15.

“It was exciting, it was challenging,” Wang said through a translator. “It was the first time we've come across these challenges. We had to adjust ourselves in the middle of the competition.”

The final round was downright nerve-wracking, a far cry from the first three synchro events in which China blew away the competition — not just winning gold after gold after gold but posting the highest scores in every round, 22 dives in all.

Long and Wang nailed their final attempt and climbed on deck noticeably relieved. They pumped their fists, whipped up the crowd at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, and gave each other a big hug.

But it wasn't over yet. The Mexicans went with a forward 2 1/2 somersaults with three twists, a dive with the highest-degree of difficulty in the competition.

They performed it beautifully, and they knew it. Celaya popped up and gave the water a hard splash, there were hugs all around on the deck among the Mexican delegation, and everyone looked to the scoreboard to see the marks.

“They dive with heart,” Wang said.

It wasn't quite enough. Mexico's score was 0.99 shy of China's effort, giving the favorites another gold by a mere 2.07 points.

China built its expected lead through the first rounds, barely rippling the surface of the water, but the first cracks appeared on their third dive.

Long over-rotated his entry into the water, creating the dreaded big splash. It was the first time in the entire competition that a Chinese dive did not receive the highest scores of the round.

Then, on the next dive, Long under-rotated at the end, received mediocre marks for his execution, and the Chinese dropped to second place behind the Mexicans as a huge roar went up from their raucous fans adorned in green, white and red.

Wang, who won gold in this event at the Tokyo Olympics while paired with Xie Siyi, knew his 21-year-old teammate — competing in his first Summer Games — was in trouble. Wang took it upon himself to turn things around.

“We made some major mistakes,” Wang said. “Despite those mistakes, there were still two more dives left. I told my teammate, ‘You need to be yourself, you need to find yourself and put on your normal performance from training.’ I told him there was nothing for us to fear.”

With that encouragement ringing in his ears, Long pulled himself together on the final two dives, helping China to another gold. He appeared more relieved than excited to have a gold medal around his neck.

“I think I'm still in a state of shock,” Long said. “I'm still criticizing myself."

The Mexicans were oh-so-close to only their second Olympic gold in diving, their lone victory coming at the 1956 Melbourne Games when Joaquín Capilla won the 10-meter platform. But there were no complaints about the silver, especially after putting so much pressure on the mighty Chinese.

“We were very, very close to achieving our goal,” Olvera said. “We've got to keep working, keep fighting. But we are very, very happy with this medal.”

Laugher earned his fourth medal in four Olympics. He won gold in the synchro 3-meter at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games with a different partner, Chris Mears.

“We worked very hard this year, and it was an extremely close competition,” Laugher said. “We had a wonderful performance. A few little mistakes left us just a few points shy of China and Mexico.”

The U.S. team of Tyler Downs and Greg Duncan was tied for third after the second round but totally botched its next dive to fall out medal contention. Their synchronization was all messed up, and a big splash drew groans from the crowd.

They received the lowest marks of any dive in the competition and finished last in the eight-nation field.

Now, after a two-day break, the individual events begin Monday with the women's 10-meter platform. China is trying to become the first nation to take every gold medal since the diving program was expanded from four to eight events at the 2000 Sydney Games.

