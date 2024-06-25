Former Mizzou swimmer Mikel Schreuders qualifies for Paris Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former University of Missouri-Columbia alum Mikel Schreuders qualified for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Schreuders, an Aruba native, will represent the country in Paris as the nation's lone Olympic swimmer.

The former Tiger qualified for the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 21.93 seconds and the 100-meter freestyle with 48.46 seconds.

Schreuders placed 45th in the 200-meter freestyle in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

During his time at Mizzou from 2016-19, Schreuders secured the Southeastern Conference title with a victory in the 200-meter freestyle.

