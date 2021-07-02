'Just let her run': Patrick Mahomes defends Sha'Carri Richardson on Twitter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes voiced support for U.S. Olympic runner Sha'Carri Richardson, who was suspended for 30 days after testing positive for marijuana.

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021

In June, Richardson qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and posted a trial time of 10.86 seconds in the women's 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Following the positive drug test, her performance at the trials was disqualified.

Richardson spoke with the NBC Today Show on Friday following the incident.

"Don't judge me because I am human, I'm you, I just happen to run faster," Richardson said during the interview.

Richardson says she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death.

She accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not yet disclosed plans for the relay.

