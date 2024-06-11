KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes takes a crack at breakdancing, the newest Olympic sport

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — James “SugEasy” Singleton teaches breakdancing at his studio Break Free Hip Hop Studio in Overland Park, Kansas.

He recently sat down with KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes to talk about the new Olympic sport and what makes it special.

KSHB 41 News staff Kevin Holmes breaksdance

Holmes: "How cool is it that breaking has become an Olympic sport on the world stage?”

Sugeasy: “Seeing breaking go to an Olympic sport is very dope due to the fact it gets to highlight one of the elements of hip-hop culture a lot of people don’t realize is still alive. Based on how we use our body like any athlete, We have to train for it. We have to practice for it. Beat our bodies up for it to get to a new level, a skill set.”

SugEasy also notices other benefits to the now Olympic sport.

Sugeasy: "They excel in sports tremendously. I’m talking like knocking off two seconds or a minute off time in track. Fast footwork in soccer. Understanding the body and foot coordination for basketball. And this all came from breaking.”

SugEasy goes on to say the hard part will be judging such an artform, at least in year one.

