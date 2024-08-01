NBC’s Olympic TV cameras catch Katie Ledecky’s biggest fan celebrating after race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Olympian Katie Ledecky has been winning over fans for years thanks to her dominating performances in the swimming pool.

NBC’s cameras on-hand Wednesday night in Paris captured the celebration of one of her biggest fans: 8-year-old Kansas resident Madden.

Katie Ledecky just made this girl's life. 🥹 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/23bhsWhS8r — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) July 31, 2024

On Thursday, crews from Access Hollywood caught up with Madden and her mother in France to talk about the big moment.

"She's so inspiring," Madden said of Ledecky. "She's the best swimmer ever; She's even better than Michael Phelps - in looks and swimming."

Madden is a swimmer herself, and hopes to match - maybe even beat - some of Ledecky's records someday!

