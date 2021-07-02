Watch
Royals outfielder Bubba Starling heading to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Selected to U.S. Olympic baseball team
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bubba Starling bats during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Friday, July 31, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bubba Starling
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jul 02, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals outfielder Bubba Starling is heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Starling, who's currently playing for the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, was one of 24 players selected to the U.S. Olympic Baseball team.

With the Storm Chasers, the Gardner, Kansas, native has hit for a .271 batting average, with six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and has 17 runs batted in (RBI's).

Starling was the Royals' fifth overall pick in the 2011 first-year player draft. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019.

